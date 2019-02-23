Stephanie Chandler(Northern Guilford HS) named NCHSAA Performance of the Week Award Winner

CHAPEL HILL— Stephanie Chandler from Northern Guilford High School and Jackson Gabriel from Lincoln Charter High School have been named recipients of the NCHSAA Performance of the Week awards. Each week two athletes in North Carolina High School Athletic Association competition are selected for this award from nominations received from media and school administrators.

Chandler, a senior from the Nighthawks women’s basketball team, had a pair of incredible games helping the team to two wins. She led all scorers with 27 points in a 72-37 win over Morehead while shooting 47% from beyond the three-point line with three assists, a pair of rebounds and a steal. Then against Western Alamance, Chandler scored 18 points while hitting all six of her free throw attempts with seven rebounds, five steals and two assists as she led her team past Western Alamance 67-54.