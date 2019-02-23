Winston-Salem Wolves Sign Former Methodist University Scorer Davion Ayabarreno

The Winston-Salem Wolves have announced the signing of Davion Ayabarreno, a 6’6” guard/forward who played collegiately at Methodist University.

Ayabarreno will join the team for the upcoming East Coast Basketball League regular season as an active roster member and will also participate with the team in non-ECBL games such as the upcoming scrimmage against the Gastonia Snipers on February 24. This will be Ayabarreno’s first season playing professionally in the ECBL.

Ayabarreno was a 1,000 point scorer at Methodist, is second all-time in games played for the school and in the top 10 scorers of all time. He was twice named as all-conference during his collegiate career.

The Winston-Salem Wolves are heading into their first season and will be playing their home games at the Childress Activities Center, a 2,000 seat facility on the campus of Forsyth Country Day School. For more information on the Winston-Salem Wolves, visit WSWolves.com.

Courtesy of Marcus Shockley

Co-Owner & GM Winston-Salem Wolves