Elon-Lipscomb Softball Game Concludes in Drop Dead Tie

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Due to a drop dead time limit because of travel, the Elon University softball team’s game versus Lipscomb in its finale at the Unconquered Invitational on Sunday morning, Feb. 24, was officially ruled a tie at 8-8 at the Florida State Seminole Softball Complex.

BOX SCORE

After last night’s game between the Phoenix (7-5-1) and the Bison (8-6-1) went into extras, this morning’s contest was moved from its original 10 a.m. start time to 11 a.m. A drop dead time of 1:15 p.m. was issued with the game going through the full seven innings.

The last time a game ended in a tie for the Phoenix came on Feb. 9, 2014 at Charleston Southern. The two teams tied at 5-5 as the game was called because of darkness due to Charleston Southern’s facility not having lights.

At the Plate: Both teams tallied 21 total hits for the game with Elon having 10 for the contest…Morgan Reich finished her strong weekend in her home state by going 2-of-3 at the plate with two RBI and a home run…Ashtyn Foddrell also went 2-of-3 while Erica Serafini was 2-of-3 with a pair of RBI and a triple…Keagan Goldwait belted her second homerun of weekend in the contest.

In the Circle: Hailey Jomp and Kenna Quinn toed the rubber for the Phoenix with Jomp getting the start…The Elizabeth City, N.C., native pitched 4.2 innings and allowed seven hits and six runs…Quinn threw 2.1 innings in relief and gave up four hits, one run and had two strikeouts.

The Rundown

Lipscomb came out with an early 2-0 lead in the top half of the first. An throwing error allowed a runner to score from second for the first run of the game before another throwing error two batters later led to the second run of the contest.

The Bison extended its lead to 4-0 after plating two more runs. After the leadoff batter drew a walk, she advanced to second and third on a single and a wild pitch. A bunt single scored her and gave Lipscomb a 3-0 lead with one out and runners in scoring position. A grounder to second added another run for the Bison, who carried their 4-0 advantage into the bottom of the fourth.

Elon’s offense came alive in the home half of the second. Megan White opened the frame on a double to right center and moved to third on a one-out single by Foddrell. Another single, courtesy of Grace Sherron, loaded the bases before Reich’s single to right field allowed White to cross the dish. A sacrifice fly from Rebecca Murray cut the score to 4-2 with runners on first and third and two outs. After the lineup turned over, Allie Eith drove in Sherron to bring the Phoenix within one before Serafini cleared the bases on a two-RBI triple to put the Phoenix in front, 5-4. The Bison made a pitching change, but a wild pitch enabled Serafini to add the sixth run of the inning for the Phoenix, who took a 6-4 advantage to the third.

The Phoenix added another run in the bottom of the fourth off the bat of Reich. The Orlando, Fla., native led off the inning with her second homer of the season on a solo shot down the left field line. The round tripper gave Elon the 7-4 lead.

Lipscomb however came back with a three-spot in the top of the fifth to tie the game. A pair of doubles helped the Bison erase Elon’s lead and tie the game at seven-all.

Undaunted, the Phoenix would go back in front in the home half of the fifth. Goldwait took a 3-1 pitch to center field for her second homer of the weekend on a one-out, solo blast and put the Phoenix back in front, 8-7.

The Bison tied the game once again in the top of the sixth. Lipscomb’s first two batters reached on singles to start the inning before an RBI to center tied the contest at 8-8.

With time left on the clock before the drop dead time was issued, both teams were able to play the seventh inning looking for the go-ahead score. Each team was able to get a runner on base in the final frame, but neither squad could move them as the contest concluded with the tie.

On Deck

The Phoenix travels to North Carolina to face the Tar Heels on Wednesday, Feb. 27. That game is scheduled for 4 p.m.