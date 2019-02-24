Elon Men’s Golf Phoenix Atop the Standings at Loyola Intercollegiate

GOODYEAR, Ariz. – In its first tournament of the spring season, Elon University men’s golf sits in the driver’s seat through the first round of the Loyola Intercollegiate Saturday, Feb. 23 at the Palm Valley Golf Club in Goodyear, Ariz. Teams are competing on the par-72 Palms Course.

RESULTS

Quade Lukes leads the Phoenix in the individual standings as the sophomore out of Chapel Hill, N.C. shot a three-under 69 on the day. He sits two strokes behind overall leader Evan Brown (Loyola (Md.)). Following Lukes are Dawson Daniels, Max Ferrari, and William Harwood, each with a one-under 71 to tie for 10th place. Philip Loeb rounds out the field for the maroon and gold and is tied for 70th with a six-over 78.

As a team, Elon combined for a six-under par 282. Missouri State is four strokes behind at 286 (-2) and the host Greyhounds round out the top three with a 287 (-1). Towson is the only other CAA team playing in the tournament and is currently 12th (300).

HIGHLIGHTS

Lukes turned in five birdies and parred 11 holes to pace Elon. Both he and Daniels went three-under on the back nine. Daniels and Harwood also tallied five birdies while Ferrari finished with four.

UP NEXT

Elon continues play tomorrow with the second round scheduled for a 9 a.m. tee time.

Loyola Intercollegiate

Feb. 23-25 | Goodyear, Ariz.

Team Standings

1. Elon (282) -6

2. Missouri State (286) -2

3. Loyola (Md.) (287) -1

4. Xavier (291) +3

T5. UConn (292) +4

T5. UAB (292) +4

7. Seton Hall (293) +5

8. Army (296) +8

9. Gonzaga (298) +10

T10. South Dakota (299) +11

T10. SIU Edwardsville (299) +11

12. Towson (300) +12

T13. Air Force (301) +13

T13. Murray State (301) +13

15. DePaul (303) +15

16. UT-Martin (306) +18

17. Hartford (310) +22

Elon Individuals

T2. Quade Lukes (69) -3

T10. Dawson Daniels (71) -1

T10. Max Ferrari (71) -1

T10. William Harwood (71) -1

T70. Philip Loeb (78) +6