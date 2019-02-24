High Point MBB Takes Down Gardner-Webb, 87-79

• The Panthers had their highest Big South tally of the season with 87 points

• Seniors Ricky Madison (23 points) and Jordan Whitehead (15) both recorded career highs

• Madison had his sixth double-double of the season with 23 points and 12 rebounds

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The High Point University men’s basketball team scored its most points in Big South play this season, pulling off an 87-79 victory over Gardner-Webb Saturday night (Feb. 23) at the Millis Center.

High Point (15-13, 8-6 Big South) shot 50.8 percent (31-61) and had a season-high 23 assists on 31 made field goals. The Runnin’ Bulldogs (18-11, 8-6), who shot 57.8 percent (26-45) pulled within three at 82-79 with 1:27 remaining, but that was as close as they would get, as junior Jahaad Proctor followed with a 3-pointer and senior Ricky Madison hit two free throws to close out the game.

“I thought we did some good things tonight, obviously we shared the basketball, and that was the number one thing we did well,” HPU head coach Tubby Smith said. “We passed the ball better than we have all year and we took good care of the basketball better than we have lately. We did a really good job on the boards, got the ball in the paint better and had great bench play tonight.”

Madison recorded a double-double with a career-high 23 points and 12 rebounds, his sixth double-double of the season (seventh of his career). Fellow senior Jordan Whitehead also posted a career high with 15 points to go along with seven rebounds. Proctor added 16 points and four 3-pointers, while senior Dexter Gooding and junior Jamal Wright each scored three buckets from behind the arc.

In the first half, High Point shot 60 percent from the field (18-30) and opened up a lead as big as 15 at 41-26 with 5:44 left in the period. Every Panther scored in the half, including Madison, who had 15 points and seven rebounds before the break. HPU led, 48-39, at halftime.

Nate Johnson and David Efianayi each scored 15 points each to lead Gardner-Webb.

Up next, the Panthers have their final regular season home game on Wednesday (Feb. 27) against Radford. Tip-off at the Millis Center is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+.