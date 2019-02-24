Kahn’s 69 Leads High Point Women’s Golf on First Day at Kiawah Island

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — The High Point University women’s golf team sits in a tie for 12th place after the first day of the Kiawah Island Spring Classic Sunday (Feb. 24) on Kiawah Island, S.C.

The Panthers shot 8-over 296 for the first round, their second-best round of the season. HPU played the first round on the Osprey Point Golf Club (Par 72 – 5,964 yards).

“We had some solid golf from our top three but have some things to tighten up tomorrow in order to move up the leaderboard,” HPU head coach Alexis Bennett said. “Sarah (Kahn) picked up right where she left off and really helped keep the team score on track. You can never win it on the first day, but you can certainly lose it, so to get over that hurdle and have the opportunity to play Oak tomorrow with several reachable par-5s for the long hitters, it’ll be a great opportunity to make a move.”

Freshman Sarah Kahn led the Panthers with a 3-under 69, tied for fifth in HPU history for low round, and is tied for second overall. Kahn, who had four birdies, recorded her fifth par or better round of the season.

Junior Tonrak Tasaso started off the day with 16 consecutive pars and finished with an even-par 72 and is tied for 17th. It was Tasaso’s sixth par or better round of her career.

Junior Samantha Vodry shot 3-over 75 with three birdies and is tied for 73rd, while sophomore Vasy Montague and freshman Olivia John both shot 8-over on the first day.

Playing as an individual, sophomore Caitie Gehlhausen recorded three birdies and one stroke behind Vodry with a 4-over 76.

The second round begins at 8:30 a.m. on Monday (Feb. 25). The Panthers will play on the Oak Point Golf Club (Par 72 – 5,941 yards) for the second round.