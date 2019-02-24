Paris Kea(Page HS) scores 32 points in her final home game for UNC, but N.C. State with 12 pts. from Elissa Cunane(Northern Guilford HS) too much, as Pack tops Heels on Sunday afternoon, 74-69

from www.goheels.com

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Kiara Leslie scored 21 points and made the go-ahead jumper with 37.7 seconds remaining to help No. 9 NC State beat North Carolina 74-69 on Sunday.

Leslie’s shot from the right elbow snapped a 68-68 tie as the Wolfpack (24-3, 11-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) held on after losing an 11-point lead in the second half.

Kayla Jones scored 10 of her 14 points in the fourth quarter, making four free throws in the final 13.7 seconds, for N.C. State.

Elissa Cunane(Northern Guilford High School) added 12 points and Aislinn Konig had 10 points for the Wolfpack.

Paris Kea(Page High School) scored a season-high 32 points on 11-of-17 shooting in her final home game for North Carolina (17-12, 8-7).

