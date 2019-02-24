PCHS Bobcats win their third straight CAASC State Championship Title:

Piedmont Classical Varsity Boys Basketball defeated Quality Education Academy 77-64 to win their third CAASC state championship in a row. Trent McIntyre led the way with 21 points and was named the game’s most outstanding player. Qualeem Poindexter had 16, Evan Joyner added 12 and Shakeel Moore scored 11 with 4 assist and 3 steals. E. Ellis led the way for QEA with 17 points.The Bobcats now get ready for Myrtle Beach as they get ready for the USA National Prep Tournament.

PCHS 11 25 20 21 77

QEA 13 14 15 22 64

Kenneth A. Free, Jr.

Athletic Director

Piedmont Classical High School:

Courtesy of Kenneth A. Free, Jr.

Athletic Director

Piedmont Classical High School