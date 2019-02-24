Ragsdale Lady Tigers 2019 Metro 4-A Conference Basketball Champions

RAGSDALE LADY TIGERS 2019 METRO 4A CONFERENCE BASKETBALL CHAMPIONS

from Brian Herndon, Ragsdale High School Director of Athletics

Congratulations to our Lady Tigers Basketball team on its Conference Championship victory on the road at Northwest Guilford Friday night. Our Tigers defeated the defending State Champion Vikings, 39 – 29 to claim the 2019 Metro 4A Conference Crown! Great job to head Tiger Coach, Ben Bradford, our Women’s Basketball Coaching Staff, and our INCREDIBLE DIAMOND WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TEAM on this fantastic accomplishment!