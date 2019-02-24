Virginia Tech football player D.J. Crossen, from Dudley High School, suspended due to illicit video

ROANOKE, Va. — Suspended Virginia Tech defensive back Dwayne Lamont Crossen, a Greensboro native, has been charged with making a video of an unclothed woman without her consent. Crossen, 19, of Christiansburg, has an arraignment scheduled for Monday on the misdemeanor charge.

Known as D.J. Crossen in most football references, the former Dudley High School football star attracted notice this month when it became known that he had been suspended from Tech’s team since September.

Virginia Tech said in a statement the suspension was for an unspecified violation of university policy.

A Virginia Tech athletics spokesperson referred back to the statement the school released this month when asked about Crossen’s arrest this afternoon. The school will have no additional comment.

“D.J. Crossen has been suspended since September 2018,” the statement said. “He is subject to the policies set forth in the Virginia Tech Code of Student Conduct.”

