College Softball DH Finals: Guilford 10-9, Mary Baldwin 0-0

STAUNTON, Va. — Guilford College won two softball games at Mary Baldwin University on Sunday afternoon. The Quakers prevailed by scores of 9-0 and 10-0. Both contests were shortened to five innings due to the run rule.

The Quakers are now 2-0 and the Fighting Squirrels dropped to 0-2 after the doubleheader.

Guilford knocked 15 hits in game one. Sarah Aukamp went 3-for-3 with two home runs and two RBI. Makayla Crawford hit 4-for-4 with two doubles and three runs batted in. Makayla Carver went 3-of-4 with two doubles and two RBI for the visitors. Natalie Conrad was 2-for-3 with a triple and a stolen base.

Katie McNeill (1-0) earned the win in the pitching circle for the Quakers. She tossed a shutout, struck out 11 Fighting Squirrels and allowed one wall. MBU recorded one hit in the game: a third-inning single by Ali Bascuna.

In the second game, GC led in hits 12-3. Katy Holt was the batting star after going 3-for-3 with a home run and five RBI. Her homer in the second inning scored three runners. Holt’s double in the third frame brought home two Quakers. Crawford smacked two doubles in four trips to the plate. Aukamp and Sabrina Moreno collected two hits each in their two at-bats for Guilford.

Abigayle Rowell (1-0) worked all five frames and hurled the shutout for GC in the circle. She scattered three MBU singles, fanned four hitters and surrendered three walks.

The Quakers play at North Carolina Wesleyan on Wednesday (2/27). The non-conference doubleheader begins at 2 p.m.