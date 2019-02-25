College Softball News: Guilfords’ Aukamp and McNeill Sweep ODAC Weekly Awards

FOREST, Va.- Guilford sophomore Sarah Aukamp received Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Player of the Week honors. Teammate Katie McNeill received ODAC Pitcher of the Week honors. The sophomores led the Quakers to two wins over Mary Baldwin University in their season-opening action on Sunday.

Aukamp, a 5-10 infielder, leads the ODAC with a 1.000 batting average after going 5-for-5 in the season-opening doubleheader. She knocked out two homers and had two RBIs on 3-3 batting in Sunday’s first game against Mary Baldwin. She followed with a 2-2 performance at the plate in game two, adding two RBIs and a scored run.

McNeill, a 5-5 righty, earned the win in game one, pitching five full innings. She tossed a shutout, fanning 11 batters and allowing one walk in the 9-0 victory. She gave up just one third-inning single in the contest. McNeill also went 1-3 at the plate with a single. The sophomore posted a 3.24 ERA as a freshman in 33 innings.

Coach Dennis Shores’ Quakers (2-0) return to action at N.C. Wesleyan on Wednesday (2/27). The doubleheader begins at 2:00 p.m.