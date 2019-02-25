Eastern Guilford High School Athletics for the week of 2/25-3/2/19:Basketball on Tuesday with Girls at Havelock and Boys at Person County for Round One Sectionals/Baseball Wednesday, Thursday and Friday
02/25/19 Monday N/A DEAD PERIOD FOR FALL AND WINTER SPORTS
02/26/19 Tuesday N/A DEAD PERIOD FOR FALL AND WINTER SPORTS
02/26/19 Tuesday Basketball V Girls A 6:00 PM Havelock High School State Playoffs- 1st Round
02/26/19 Tuesday Basketball V Boys A 7:30 PM Person High School State Playoffs- 1st Round
02/27/19 Wednesday N/A 1st Contest Date for Spring Sports
02/27/19 Wednesday N/A DEAD PERIOD FOR FALL AND WINTER SPORTS
02/27/19 Wednesday Baseball JV Boys H 4:30 PM Grimsley High School EG Baseball Field
02/27/19 Wednesday Softball V Girls H 6:00 PM Northeast Senior High School EG Softball Field
02/27/19 Wednesday Lacrosse V Boys H 6:00 PM Ragsdale High School Tommy Grayson Field / EG Stadium
02/27/19 Wednesday Baseball V Boys H 7:00 PM Grimsley High School EG Baseball Field
02/28/19 Thursday N/A DEAD PERIOD FOR FALL AND WINTER SPORTS
02/28/19 Thursday Basketball V Boys A TBA OPEN DATE State Playoffs- 2nd Round
02/28/19 Thursday Basketball V Girls A TBA OPEN DATE State Playoffs- 2nd Round
02/28/19 Thursday Baseball V Boys H 5:00 PM Ragsdale High School EG Baseball Field
02/28/19 Thursday Baseball JV Boys A 5:00 PM Ragsdale High School
02/28/19 Thursday Soccer V Girls A 6:00 PM Northeast Senior High School
02/28/19 Thursday Softball V Girls A 6:00 PM Page High School
03/01/19 Friday N/A DEAD PERIOD FOR FALL AND WINTER SPORTS
03/01/19 Friday Baseball JV Boys A 4:30 PM CEDAR RIDGE HIGH SCH00L
03/01/19 Friday Lacrosse V Boys H 6:00 PM Atkins High School Tommy Grayson Field / EG Stadium
03/01/19 Friday Baseball V Boys A 7:00 PM CEDAR RIDGE HIGH SCH00L
03/02/19 Saturday N/A DEAD PERIOD FOR FALL AND WINTER SPORTS
03/02/19 Saturday Basketball V Boys A TBA OPEN DATE State Playoffs- 3rd Round
03/02/19 Saturday Basketball V Girls A TBA OPEN DATE State Playoffs- 3rd Round
