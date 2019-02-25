Elon Men’s Golf Remains Atop the Leaderboard At Loyola Intercollegiate

GOODYEAR, Ariz. – The Elon University men’s golf team remains in first place through the first two rounds of the Loyola Intercollegiate, but the host Greyhounds closed the gap Sunday, Feb. 24 at the Palm Valley Golf Club in Goodyear, Ariz.

RESULTS

The Phoenix turned in a one-over 289 as a team on Day Two and are currently at five-under with an overall 571. Loyola (Md.) leapfrogged Missouri State in the team standings and is one stroke behind the maroon and gold with a four-under 572. UAB and Missouri State are tied for third with a one-under 575. William Harwood shaved off a stroke from his outing on Saturday for a two-under 70 on the day. The effort moved him into a tie for second as he is six strokes behind the overall leader, Loyola’s Evan Brown. Max Ferrari and Quade Lukes are both even through two days to sit tied at 10th.

HIGHLIGHTS

Harwood collected five birdies with one par to move up from a tie for 10th. Rounding out Elon’s golfers are Dawson Daniels at a one-over 145 and Philip Loeb with a six-over 150.

UP NEXT

Elon and the rest of the field will play the third and final round Monday morning, Feb. 24 with an 8:45 a.m. (MST) shotgun start.

Loyola Intercollegiate

Feb. 23-25 | Goodyear, Ariz.

Team Standings

1. Elon (282-289–571) -5

2. Loyola (Md.) (287-285–572) -4

T3. UAB (292-283–575) -1

T3. Missouri State (286-289–575) -1

T5. UConn (292-290–582) +6

T5. Xavier (291-291–582) +6

7. Seton Hall (293-291–584) +8

8. Army (296-291–587) +11

9. Gonzaga (298-291–589) +13

T10. South Dakota (299-293–592) +16

T10. Air Force (301-291–592) +16

12. SIU Edwardsville (299-294–593) +17

13. Towson (300-296–596) +20

T14. Hartford (310-288–598) +22

T14. DePaul (303-295–598) +22

16. Murray State (301-302–603) +27

17. UT-Martin (306-301–607) +31

Elon Individuals

T2. William Harwood (71-70–141) -3

T10. Max Ferrari (71-73–144) E

T10. Quade Lukes (69-75–144) E

T18. Dawson Daniels (71-74–145) +1

T50. Philip Loeb (78-72–150) +6