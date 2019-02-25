Guilford County Schools getting ready to crank up the NCHSAA Basketball Playoffs on Tuesday:Mad Marchness Nears

Guilford County Schools still in the NCHSAA Basketball Playoff hunt, as the sectionals begin on Tuesday/Tomorrow and here are your Guilford County teams and you can see how the teams could be doing and who they will be playing, as you look for the list of games below…..

Still in the hunt:Dudley boys and girls…Northwest Guilford boys and girls…Ragsdale boys and girls…Southwest Guilford boys and girls…High Point Central boys and girls…Eastern Guilford boys and girls…Southern Guilford boys and girls…Northern Guilford boys and girls…Southeast Guilford girls…High Point Andrews girls…Northeast Guilford girls…Grimsley boys…Smith boys…

Now onto the “Mad Marchness” Qualifying Games….

BOYS

3-A East

#28 Northern Guilford (11-14) at #5 Southern Lee (23-3)

#20 Eastern Guilford (18-9) at #13 Person (16-10)

#18 Dudley (15-11) at #15 Harnett Central (13-11)

3-A West

#32 Watauga (13-12) at #1 Southwest Guilford (26-0)

#24 Alexander Central (17-9) at #9 Southern Guilford (21-4)

#19 Ben L. Smith (13-12) at #14 Sun Valley (15-9)

4-A West

#5 Northwest Guilford (18-7), BYE

#17 Ragsdale (13-10) at #16 Mallard Creek (12-14)

#23 Grimsley (11-14) at #10 High Point Central (16-10)

GIRLS

2-A East

#22 North Pitt (17-10) at #11 High Point Andrews (19-6)

3-A East

#28 Northwood (14-12) at #5 Dudley (21-4)

#20 Eastern Guilford (19-8) at #13 Havelock (18-5)

#30 Northeast Guilford (8-15) at #3 Jacksonville (19-4)

#31 Chapel Hill (11-14) at #2 Southeast Guilford (22-3)

3-A West

#32 Southwest Guilford (10-17) at #1 Erwin (26-1)

#21 Northern Guilford (20-7) at #12 North Gaston (21-5)

#30 Southern Guilford (10-13) at #3 Carson (24-2)

4-A West

#3 Northwest Guilford (20-5), BYE

#8 Ragsdale (22-3), BYE

#20 Jack Britt (16-9) at #13 High Point Central (18-7)