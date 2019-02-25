Guilford Ends Indoor Track & Field Season at ODAC Championships

SALEM, Va. — The Guilford College track & field teams closed their indoor season on Sunday at the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Championships.

Sophomore Jamie Britt led the Guilford women. She placed sixth in the long jump after leaping 4.71 meters. The mark was also second-best best in program history and earned her team three points. Quaker record-holder Ranicha Sargeant placed 15th of the 19 competitors in the event. A freshman, her leap of 4.38M now stands as the 10th best of Guilford women.

The Guilford women’s 4x400M relay picked up the Quakers’ other two points in the meet. The team of freshman Ananya Bernardo, senior Shannon Petsch, Britt and sophomore Samantha Brown ran the seventh-fastest time in Quaker lore. Their 4:40.95 clocking earned the quartet a ninth-place finish of the 10 teams.

Sargeant ran the 60M in 8.53 seconds, posting the third-best GC time in the event. Sophomore Zarea Pitts clocked an 8.58 placing her eighth on the program’s all-time list. Britt recorded Guilford’s third-best 200M time after running a 28:92 Brown notched the fifth fastest 400M tie (1:07.16) in GC history.

On the men’s side, junior Juwan Houston ran the fifth-fastest 60M hurdles race in Guilford history. He clocked an 8.79 time and was ninth of 16 hurdlers.

Freshman Trevel Alexander landed a distance of 6.45M in the long jump. The eighth-best leap in program history was good enough for ninth of 23 competitors.

Asa Bell was ninth in the 60M dash (7.15). The sophomore also placed 19th in the 200M after running a 23:65 time.

The Quakers open the outdoor portion of their season on March 15 at the W&L Carnival in Lexington, Va.