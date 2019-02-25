HPU Men’s Golf Panthers Finish First Day of Wexford Plantation Intercollegiate in Sixth

• Junior Brendan MacDougall leads the Panthers at 5-under 143.

• The Panthers are currently sixth as a team.

• The third round will begin at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start.

HILTON HEAD, S.C. – The High Point University men’s golf finished the first two rounds at the Wexford Plantation Intercollegiate in sixth with a team score of 20-over 596, while junior Brendan MacDougall is third among all golfers with a score of 1-under 143.

MacDougall is currently third at 5-under 143. He opened the tournament with a first round 3-under 69 with four birdies. He followed with a second round score of 2-over 74. The junior posted five birdies in the second round.

The Panthers opened the tournament with a four-over 292. They are currently tied for sixth as a team. Temple currently leads all teams at 11-over 587, while Furman is second at 12-over 588.

“Great start to the spring to come out and be leading after round one,” HPU head coach Brady Gregor said. “We had a bad four-hole stretch in round two that ended up costing us 10 shots. We are still in this, we have two guys competing to win the individual crown and, if we shoot under par tomorrow, anything can happen on the team side.”

Freshman Brandon Einstein finished the day tied for eighth at 2-over 145. He had four birdies over the two rounds. Einstein shot a 1-under 71 in the first round and a 2-over 74 in the second round.

Junior Alec Weary is tied for 36th on the day with an 8-over 152. He posted a 1-over 73 with three birdies in the first round. Weary posted two birdies in the second round.

Freshman Drew Weary ended the day tied for 67th at 14-over. He logged four birdies on the day.

Junior RJ Bartolomucci finished the first two rounds tied for 85th. He had two birdies on the day.

The third round will begin at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start.