HPU Women’s Golf in Ninth After Two Days at Kiawah Island

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — The High Point University women’s golf team moved up to ninth on the second day of the Kiawah Island Spring Classic Monday (Feb. 25) on Kiawah Island, S.C.

The Panthers shot 9-over 297 in the second round on the Oak Point Golf Club (Par 72 – 5,941 yards) and sit in ninth with a two-round score of 593, the sixth-best 36-hole team score in program history.

“Today was a roller coaster, as Oak Point was playing quite a bit tougher than Osprey so we’re happy to have been able to move up the board on a course several of the girls had never seen before,” HPU head coach Alexis Bennett said. “We did a good job taking advantage of the par-5s, playing them 7-under. We just need to take better care of the golf ball on our post-birdie holes. We’re excited to have one more opportunity to improve tomorrow and put four scores together.”

Freshman Sarah Kahn continues to lead High Point, shooting a 1-over 73 in the second round, and sits in fifth at 2-under 142 going into the final round. Her two-day score is tied for the fifth-best 36-hole total in school history.

Junior Tonrak Tasaso is tied for 10th after a second-round 73, while fellow junior Samantha Vodry had a team-best even-par 72 on the second day and is tied for 32nd at 147 (+3).

Sophomore Vasy Montague shot 79 on the second day, while freshman Olivia John scored an 85. As an individual, sophomore Caitie Gehlhausen shot 81 and has a score of 157.

The final round begins at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday (Feb. 26).