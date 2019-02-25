Last Chance to sign up for HiToms Hitting Camp

Sign Up for HiToms Hitting Camp!

Camp opens Tuesday, February 26th……………

Hitting camp is fast approaching! Hone your skills with Coach Brian Rountree and the rest of the HiToms staff.

All sessions will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. at Finch Field.

Camp opens Tuesday, February 26th, and continues on the following dates:

Feb. 28th, Mar. 5th, 7th, 12th, 14th, 19th, and 21st

Cost for the eight-session camp is $125. Payment can be made via cash or check on the first day of camp or at the HiTom office at 7003 Ball Park Road in Thomasville. Camp is open to ages 7-13.

Go to www.hitoms.com