Saint Pius Comets take Shamrock Title for the 7th Consecutive Season and this highlights their (30-0) campaign:Shamrocks prior to the Mad Marchness for the SPX Comets
Congratulations to the Saint Pius X Varsity Girls Basketball team on their Shamrock Tournament Championship this weekend and for completing the season 30-0! This was the SPX Comets 7th consecutive Shamrock Tournament Title.
In a field of 32, the Lady Comets won 5 straight games to claim the title. Teams from Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia were represented.
Saint Pius X scores/stats were as follows:
Saint Pius X 50 IHM (Atlanta, GA) 23
Leading scorers: Charley Chappell 13, Tate Chappell 12, Sophia Hernandez and Sutton Sherrill 8
Saint Pius X 44 IHM (High Point, NC) 15
Leading scorers: Charley Chappell 13, Tate Chappell and Sophia Hernandez 8
Saint Pius X 46 St. Mary Magdalene (Raleigh, NC) 13
Leading Scorers: Tate Chappell 12, Charley Chappell 11, Eliza Ofsanko and Sutton Sherrill 6
Saint Pius X 45 St. Leo’s (Winston Salem, NC) 20
Leading Scorers: Tate Chappell 16, Charley Chappell 12, Emma Soucy 5
Championship Game: Saint Pius X 47 Our Lady of Assumption (Atlanta, GA) 25
Leading Scorers: Charley Chappell 18, Tate Chappell 16, Emma Soucy 10
The Saint Pius X Lady Comets also won their PECSAA Conference Tournament Feb 14-17 and finished the season with a perfect 30-0 record! Congrats to all the girls.
Eliza Ofsanko, Emma Soucy, Charlotte O’Shaughnessy, Sutton Sherrill, Tate Chappell, Charley Chappell, Sophia Hernandez, Gabby Wass, Bella Speight, Reagan Sumner, Sage Schwartzel, Justine Grimsley
**********Saint Pius X is coached by Kristin Shelton, Katelyn Mitchell and Pete Lindsey**********
Info courtesy of Coach Shelton
