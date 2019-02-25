Southeast Guilford High School Athletics for the week of 2/25-3/2/19:Girls Basketball Tuesday in Sectionals at home/Softball Monday, Wednesday and Thursday/Baseball home vs. PG on Friday
02/25/19 Monday Softball V Women’s A 5:00 PM Southwest Guilford S
02/26/19 Tuesday Basketball V Women’s H 6:00 PM Chapel Hill 1st Round State Playoff’s SE Gymnasium
02/27/19 Wednesday Tennis V Men’s A 4:30 PM Asheboro
02/27/19 Wednesday Softball JV Women’s H 5:00 PM Glenn SE Softball Field
02/27/19 Wednesday Lacrosse V Women’s H 5:00 PM Grimsley SEHS Stadium
02/27/19 Wednesday Softball V Women’s H 7:00 PM Glenn SE Softball Field
02/27/19 Wednesday Lacrosse V Men’s H 7:00 PM Western Guilford SEHS Stadium
02/28/19 Thursday Basketball V Women’s H TBA TBA 2nd Round of the State Playoffs SE Gymnasium
02/28/19 Thursday Softball JV Women’s A 5:00 PM East Forsyth SE Softball Field
02/28/19 Thursday Softball V Women’s A 7:00 PM East Forsyth
03/01/19 Friday Baseball V Men’s H 6:00 PM Providence Grove High School SE Baseball Field
03/01/19 Friday Soccer V Women’s H 6:00 PM TBA Piedmont Classical High School @ SE SE Soccer Facility
03/01/19 Friday Lacrosse V Women’s A 6:00 PM Page
03/02/19 Saturday Basketball V Women’s H TBA TBA 3rd round state playoff’s SE Gymnasium
