Winston-Salem Wolves Win Exhibition Opener over Gastonia Snipers

The Winston-Salem Wolves took on the Gastonia Snipers in their inaugural exhibition on February 24, 2019 and came away with the win, 107-97. The Wolves led for much of the first half before falling behind by as many as 16 in the third period, then put together a late run to race back and take the lead on a jumper by Wesley Hsu heading into the final quarter.

Wolves forward Zalinor Banks led all scorers with 28 points, while the leading scorer for Gastonia was former Parkland High School standout Bobby Scrivens with 21 points. The Wolves were able to get heavy scoring from rookie guards LePreece Lynch and Khadier Fulcher; Lynch scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds while Fulcher dropped in 21 points and helped fuel the comeback.

The Wolves open their season on the road against the Rowan County Bulls on March 2 before returning home to face the NC Coyotes on March 9. Both games are divisional games and will count towards the Wolves playoff record.

Courtesy of Marcus Shockley

Co-Owner & GM Winston-Salem Wolves