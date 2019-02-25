Women’s Basketball Honors rolling in here on a ‘Monday in the Mad Marchness’:Shamiah Harvey(Eastern Guilford HS) and Lauren Carter(Southwest Guilford HS/Campbell U.) have “Congratulations Coming”

BASKETBALL BONANZA FOR LOCAL HOOPSTERS/Hoop Stars…..

Coach Shamiah Harvey(Eastern Guilford High School)/@eghswildcats will be the 2019 Champion USA Triad All-Star Women’s East Team Head Coach in the game to be played at Greensboro Day School…..Should be coming up on the weekend of March 23, a week after the NCHSAA Basketball Playoffs have concluded….**********Congratulations to Coach Shamiah Harvey on receiving this honor….**********

Campbell guard Lauren Carter(Southwest Guilford High School) (High Point, N.C.) has been named the Big South Conference Freshman of the Week for games played Feb. 18-24, it was announced today by the Conference office.

Carter averaged 14.5 points and 5.5 rebounds in Campbell’s two conference matchups last week. The guard opened the span with 13 points and six boards in the Camels’ narrow home win over Charleston Southern. She then matched a career high with 16 points, including three 3-pointers, in a narrow setback at first-place Radford on Saturday.

**********Congratulations to Lauren Carter, always a battler, for receiving this special honor…..**********