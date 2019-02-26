Chris Garrison(Northwest Guilford HS) named to Team NC HS All Star Wrestling Team
The North Carolina Wrestling Coaches Association is proud to announce that Chris Garrison(Northwest Guilford High School) has been selected to the 2019 North / South All Star Wrestling Team.
The NC All Star Team will wrestle the SC All Star Team this Friday March 1st, 2019 at 7:00pm.
The event will be held at North Myrtle Beach High School in Myrtle Beach South Carolina.
Chris will wrestle in the 182 pound weight class for the North Carolina Team.
Courtesy of John Hughes
Athletic Director
Northwest Guilford High School
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.