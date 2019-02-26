College Baseball Final: Guilford 10, Greensboro 3

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Ellis Stokes went 2-for-4, scored twice, stole two bases and had one RBI as Guilford College defeated visiting Greensboro College, 10-3, on Tuesday at McBane Field.

The win was the fifth straight for the Quakers, who improved to 5-3. The Pride fell to 0-3.

Rhett Miller started on the hill for Guilford. He tossed three no-hit frames, struck out five and walked two hitters. Mitchell Stumpo (1-1) earned the win after completing three innings and allowing two runs. He fanned five hitters and walked none. Parker Brann allowed one run in two innings. Ryan Hill, who started the game at third base, tossed a scoreless ninth to end the game.

The Quakers tallied two runs off of Pride starter Michael Davis (0-1) in the bottom of the first. Giovanni Garcia was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to score the game’s first run. Hill – who scored twice in the contest – then walked to force home the second run. Davis allowed five bases on balls in his one inning.

Guilford plated single runs in the second, third and fourth frames and held a 5-0 lead after five innings. Greensboro, however, responded with two runs in the sixth off of Stumpo. GC’s Blake Carroll homered to left field to score Brayden King – who had singled -to cut the deficit to 5-2.

In the bottom half, the Quakers broke the game open with five runs. Guilford received RBI singles from Garcia and Hill and sacrifice flies from Brett Shapcott and Logan Shortt to highlight the scoring.

The Pride scored the game’s final run in the eighth inning. Casey Moore doubled and came home on a wild pitch from Brann.

Jacob Rodriguez hit 2-for-4 and had a stolen base for Greensboro. For Guilford, Austin Miller knocked a triple for the team’s lone extra-base hit. Shortt had two RBI and Shapcott stole a base for the home club.

The Quakers play at Methodist University on Thursday (2/27). Game time is 4 p.m.