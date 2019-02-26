Einstein and MacDougall Lead HPU Men’s Golf at the Wexford Plantation Intercollegiate

• Freshman Brandon Einstein finished second among all golfers at 3-under 213.

• Junior Brendan MacDougall placed third with a score of 2-under 214.

• As a team, the Panthers finished seventh.

HILTON HEAD, S.C. – The High Point University men’s golf team finished seventh at the Wexford Plantation Intercollegiate in Hilton Head, S.C. Freshman Brandon Einstein finished second, while junior Brendan MacDougall placed third among all competitors.

“We have two guys that can flat go and play with anyone in the country,” HPU head coach Brady Gregor said. “Anytime you have two individuals in the top-5 you should be in contention to win. As a team, we are so close to breaking through it’s scary and when we put all the pieces together it will be exciting to watch. Keep following I am confident you’ll see it very soon.

Einstein shot a tournament-best 4-under 68 in his third round in order to finish second among all golfers at 3-under 213. He logged five birdies in the third round to go along with the four he had in the first and second rounds.

MacDougall posted a 1-under 71 in the final round, which put him at 2-under 214 for the tournament. He finished third. MacDougall had five birdies in the third round and 14 total birdies for the tournament.

As a team, the Panthers posted a score of 24-over 888 over the three rounds. Charleston Southern won the tournament with a 12-over 876, while Furman was second at 16-over 880.

Junior Alec Weary placed tied for 40th at 11-over 227. Weary was 3-over 75 in the third round. He had eight birdies on the tournament. The Bluffton, S.C. native posted his best round with a 1-over 73 in the first round.

Freshman Drew Weary finished the tournament with a round of 6-over 78. He placed tied 72nd with a total score of 20-over 236. Weary had five birdies for the tournament.

Junior RJ Bartolomucci tied for 87th at 27-over 243. He had three birdies on the tournament.

Up next, the Panthers will travel to Greenville, S.C. for the Furman Intercollegiate at the Furman University Golf Club on Friday-Sunday, March 22-24.