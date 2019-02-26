Elon Baseball: Kirby Earns Back-to-Back Pitcher of the Week Honors

RICHMOND, Va. – For the second time in as many weeks, the CAA has selected Elon University baseball’s George Kirby its Pitcher of the Week as the league office released its weekly honors Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 26. The junior picked up the distinction last week for the first time in his career.

After days of not being able to take the field due to the weather, Kirby (2-0) made his second start of the season on Sunday, Feb. 24 in a neutral-site game versus Quinnipiac. Playing in Wake Forest’s David F. Couch Ballpark, the Rye, N.Y. native pitched allowed just one run on six hits through 7.0 complete innings. Against 26 batters, he did not give up a walk and struck out 11 Bobcat batters. He also retired the side in order three times. It was the second time in as many outings he has reached double-digit strikeouts and the sixth time in his career

The Phoenix travels to #11 East Carolina tomorrow for a 4 p.m. meeting with the Pirates (5-3) at Clark-LeClair Stadium. The team will then host Wagner (0-6) for a three-game weekend series at Latham Park. Game one is set for a 4 p.m. first pitch this Friday, March 1.