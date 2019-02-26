Elon Baseball Phoenix Drops Game to Wake Forest to Split Home-and-Home Series

ELON, N.C. – After defeating Wake Forest 6-3 on Sunday night in Winston-Salem, the Demon Deacons (4-4) split the home-and-home series with a 13-7 decision Monday night, Feb. 25 at Latham Park.

Adam Spurlin (0-1), who started at second base but pitched in relief, was charged with the loss. The junior out of Ty Ty, Ga. was tagged for three runs, two of the earned, on a pair of walks. Started Mason Daniels went 4.1 innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and three walks while striking out three Wake Forest batters. The Phoenix (5-2) used a total of 10 different pitchers on the day.

Ty Adcock led Elon with a 3-for-4 effort at the plate. The redshirt-junior drove in three runs and scored another with one double. Cam Devanney also had a 3-for-4 performance on offense. The shortstop hit a pair of doubles and came around once. Nick Cicci had a late two-run drive to left in his only plate appearance.

How It Happened: In the bottom half of the first, Jack Roberts and Devanney strung together a pair of hits before Joe Satterfield reached on an error by the Wake Forest shortstop. With the bases loaded, Adcock drove the third pitch he saw through the left side of the defense to open the scoring. The Deacs limited the damage, however, as the Old Gold and Black retired the next two batters.

Wake Forest brought in the tying run in the top of the third as a pair of singles and a passed ball put runners in scoring position. After Daniels got the next batter looking, a ground out to second allowed the runner to come in from third to knot the score at 1-1. Elon retook the lead with a run in the bottom of the fourth as Liam O’Regan drew a walk. Tyler Cranston then reached on an error by the first baseman, who could not corral the throw from the pitcher. With the ball down the line into foul territory, a throw home couldn’t get O’Regan as the Phoenix went back up, 2-1.

Both teams plated two runs in the fifth. For the Deacs, a single to right with runners on the corners tied the game for the second time. A balk then allowed the baserunners to take second and third before a run came home on a wild pitch. Elon answered in the bottom half of the frame as Satterfield, Adcock, and Oldham put together three consecutive doubles, all with two outs. Against four Elon pitchers, Wake Forest posted a six-spot on the board to take the lead for good.

The top of the sixth proved to be the decider as the visitors benefitted from six walks and two batters getting hit by a pitch. After the Deacs added another four runs on two hits in the seventh, Elon made it a 13-5 game as Devanney doubled to right and Satterfield singled up the middle. Cicci’s homer in the ninth rounded out the tally.

Notes: A pair of Elon freshman made their first career appearances as Nick Ramanjulu made a relief appearance in the top of the sixth and Jacob Stoken pinch hit in the bottom of the ninth. Additionally, Daniel Albrittain, Kellan Elsbury, and Andrew Tovsky saw their first action of the season…A transfer from USC Lancaster, the late long ball marked the first for Cicci wearing the maroon and gold…Elon and Wake Forest split their home-and-home series for the second year in a row and ninth time during the Mike Kennedy era.

On Deck: Elon travels to Greenville, N.C. this Wednesday, Feb. 27 to play a 4 p.m. contest against #11 East Carolina at Clark-LeClair Stadium.