Elon Men’s Golf Finishes Second at Loyola Intercollegiate

GOODYEAR, Ariz. – The Elon University men’s golf team could not hold off a surging Univeristy of Alabama at Birmingham group as the Phoenix placed second on the final day of the Palm Valley Golf Club Monday, Feb. 25 in Goodyear, Ariz.

RESULTS

The maroon and gold went even on the day with a combined 288. The Blazers, who sat in a tie for third with a one-under par entering the final round, carded a minus-16 through the final 18 holes. Rounding out the top three was Connecticut with a three-day total of 861 to finish at minus-three.

Loyola’s (Md.) Evan Brown secured the individual title after carding a one-over 73 on the final round. Dawson Daniels was the bright spot for the Phoenix. Tied for 18th at one-over through Sunday, the freshman hit four-under to move up to a tie for seventh (213).

HIGHLIGHTS

Max Ferrari parred the day to finish tied for 13th with an even score. Quade Lukes follows with a two-over 218, tying for 23rd. William Hardwood ended up with a plus-three 219 and Philip Loeb posted an eight-over 224.

UP NEXT

Elon heads south to Tampa, Fla. on March 11-12 to compete in the University of South Florida Invitational, to be held at the Tampa Palms Golf and Country Club.

Loyola Intercollegiate

Feb. 23-25 | Goodyear, Ariz.

Team Standings

1. UAB (292-283-271–846) -18

2. Elon (282-289-288–859) -5

3. UConn (292-290- 279–861) -3

4. Loyola (Md.) (287-285-290–862) -2

5. Missouri State (286-289-289–864) E

6. Seton Hall (293-291-281–865) +1

7. Xavier (291-291-289–871) +7

T8. Army (296-291-290–877) +13

T8. Gonzaga (298-291-288–877) +13

T10. South Dakota (299-293-286–878) +14

T10. SIU Edwardsville (299-294-285–878) +14

12. Murray State (301-302-282–885) +21

13. DePaul (303-295-290–888) +24

14. Towson (300-296-293–889) +25

15. Hartford (310-288-292–890) +26

16. UT-Martin (306-301-286–893) +29

17. Air Force (301-291-302–894) +30

Elon Individuals

T7. Dawson Daniels (71-74-68–213) -3

T13. Max Ferrari (71-73-72–216) E

T23. Quade Lukes (69-75-74–218) +2

T27. William Harwood (71-70-78–219) +3

T62. Philip Loeb (78-72-74–224) +8

— ELON —