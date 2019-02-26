Elon Men’s Tennis Remains Unbeaten at Home with Win over Liberty
ELON, N.C. – Elon University men’s tennis battled after dropping the doubles point to remain unbeaten at home with a 5-2 victory over Liberty on Tuesday, Feb. 26, at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center.
Taylor Foote clinched the match for Elon (7-2) at the No. 6 singles position. After winning the first set 6-3, Foote battled back from a 2-5 deficit in the second set to win 7-5 and clinch the match. Additionally, Felipe Sarrasaguepicked up his first win over an Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) ranked player this spring with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over No. 99-ranked Nicaise Muamba of the Flames.
Liberty (4-7) earned its lone points in the match clinching the doubles point and earning a singles victory at the No. 5 position thanks to Chase Burton.
HIGHLIGHTS
Liberty took the early 1-0 lead in come-from-behind fashion in doubles action on court three. After the Flames’ Josh Wilson and Ian Sturgill earned a 6-2 win on court two, Felipe Sarrasague and Felipe Osses-Konig claimed a 6-2 victory at No. 1 to level the doubles point. Trailing 5-3 in the set, Liberty’s Steve Mundt and Vince Salas battled back by winning four straight games to earn a 7-5 win and clinched the doubles point for the Flames.
In singles action, the Phoenix got on the board first as Kyle Frankel earned a 6-1, 6-3 win over Ian Sturgill to level the match at 1-1. Osses-Konig then gave Elon a 2-1 lead in the match as he defeated Eddie Gutierrez in straight sets. Liberty then answered to tie up the match again at 2-2 as Burton claimed a 6-3, 6-3 win at the No. 5 position.
Sarrasague picked up his first win over an ITA ranked singles opponent to help Elon retake the lead. He upended No. 99-ranked Muamba 6-1, 6-3 at the No. 1 position, putting the Phoenix ahead 3-2 and in position to clinch the win.
After winning his first set 6-3, Foote trailed 2-5 in his second set and looked destined to head to a third set. Undaunted, the senior fought back to win five straight games and clinched the victory for the Phoenix with a 6-3, 7-5 victory over Mundt on court six.
After the match was clinched, Mario Paccini fought back after dropping his first set to claim a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 win over Wilson on court two.
UP NEXT
The Phoenix returns to action this weekend on Saturday-Sunday, March 2-3, with a trip to Richmond, Va. for two matches. Elon faces Richmond on Saturday, followed by VCU on Sunday. Both matches are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.
Elon 5, Liberty 2
Feb 26, 2019 at Elon, N.C. (Jimmy Powell Tennis Center)
Singles competition
1. Felipe Sarrasague (ELON) def. #99 Nicaise Muamba (LIBERTYM) 6-1, 6-3
2. Mario Paccini (ELON) def. Josh Wilson (LIBERTYM) 4-6, 6-4, 6-4
3. Felipe Osses-Konig (ELON) def. Eddie Gutierrez (LIBERTYM) 6-3, 6-3
4. Kyle Frankel (ELON) def. Ian Sturgill (LIBERTYM) 6-1, 6-3
5. Chase Burton (LIBERTYM) def. Jacob Bicknell (ELON) 6-3, 6-3
6. Taylor Foote (ELON) def. Steve Mundt (LIBERTYM) 6-3, 7-5
Doubles competition
1. Felipe Sarrasague/Felipe Osses-Konig (ELON) def. Chase Burton/N. Muamba (LIBERTYM) 6-2
2. Josh Wilson/Ian Sturgill (LIBERTYM) def. Taylor Foote/Mario Paccini (ELON) 6-2
3. Steve Mundt/Vince Salas (LIBERTYM) def. Kyle Frankel/Dino Bonetta (ELON) 7-5
Match Notes
Order of finish: Doubles (2,1,3); Singles (4,3,5,1,6,2)
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.