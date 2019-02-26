Elon Men’s Tennis Remains Unbeaten at Home with Win over Liberty

ELON, N.C. – Elon University men’s tennis battled after dropping the doubles point to remain unbeaten at home with a 5-2 victory over Liberty on Tuesday, Feb. 26, at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center.

RESULTS

Taylor Foote clinched the match for Elon (7-2) at the No. 6 singles position. After winning the first set 6-3, Foote battled back from a 2-5 deficit in the second set to win 7-5 and clinch the match. Additionally, Felipe Sarrasaguepicked up his first win over an Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) ranked player this spring with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over No. 99-ranked Nicaise Muamba of the Flames.

Liberty (4-7) earned its lone points in the match clinching the doubles point and earning a singles victory at the No. 5 position thanks to Chase Burton.

HIGHLIGHTS

Liberty took the early 1-0 lead in come-from-behind fashion in doubles action on court three. After the Flames’ Josh Wilson and Ian Sturgill earned a 6-2 win on court two, Felipe Sarrasague and Felipe Osses-Konig claimed a 6-2 victory at No. 1 to level the doubles point. Trailing 5-3 in the set, Liberty’s Steve Mundt and Vince Salas battled back by winning four straight games to earn a 7-5 win and clinched the doubles point for the Flames.

In singles action, the Phoenix got on the board first as Kyle Frankel earned a 6-1, 6-3 win over Ian Sturgill to level the match at 1-1. Osses-Konig then gave Elon a 2-1 lead in the match as he defeated Eddie Gutierrez in straight sets. Liberty then answered to tie up the match again at 2-2 as Burton claimed a 6-3, 6-3 win at the No. 5 position.

Sarrasague picked up his first win over an ITA ranked singles opponent to help Elon retake the lead. He upended No. 99-ranked Muamba 6-1, 6-3 at the No. 1 position, putting the Phoenix ahead 3-2 and in position to clinch the win.

After winning his first set 6-3, Foote trailed 2-5 in his second set and looked destined to head to a third set. Undaunted, the senior fought back to win five straight games and clinched the victory for the Phoenix with a 6-3, 7-5 victory over Mundt on court six.

After the match was clinched, Mario Paccini fought back after dropping his first set to claim a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 win over Wilson on court two.

UP NEXT

The Phoenix returns to action this weekend on Saturday-Sunday, March 2-3, with a trip to Richmond, Va. for two matches. Elon faces Richmond on Saturday, followed by VCU on Sunday. Both matches are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

Elon 5, Liberty 2

Feb 26, 2019 at Elon, N.C. (Jimmy Powell Tennis Center)

Singles competition

1. Felipe Sarrasague (ELON) def. #99 Nicaise Muamba (LIBERTYM) 6-1, 6-3

2. Mario Paccini (ELON) def. Josh Wilson (LIBERTYM) 4-6, 6-4, 6-4

3. Felipe Osses-Konig (ELON) def. Eddie Gutierrez (LIBERTYM) 6-3, 6-3

4. Kyle Frankel (ELON) def. Ian Sturgill (LIBERTYM) 6-1, 6-3

5. Chase Burton (LIBERTYM) def. Jacob Bicknell (ELON) 6-3, 6-3

6. Taylor Foote (ELON) def. Steve Mundt (LIBERTYM) 6-3, 7-5

Doubles competition

1. Felipe Sarrasague/Felipe Osses-Konig (ELON) def. Chase Burton/N. Muamba (LIBERTYM) 6-2

2. Josh Wilson/Ian Sturgill (LIBERTYM) def. Taylor Foote/Mario Paccini (ELON) 6-2

3. Steve Mundt/Vince Salas (LIBERTYM) def. Kyle Frankel/Dino Bonetta (ELON) 7-5

Match Notes

Order of finish: Doubles (2,1,3); Singles (4,3,5,1,6,2)