Elon Softball: Goldwait Named CAA’s Rookie of the Week

RICHMOND, Va. – Coming off her performance at the Unconquered Invitational last weekend with the Elon University softball team, freshman Keagan Goldwait was named the Colonial Athletic Association’s Rookie of the Week as announced by the league office on Tuesday, Feb. 26.

Goldwait batted .455 (5-of-11) last weekend at the Florida State tournament, posting two runs, a double, two homers and three RBI to her stat line. The Sugar Land, Texas, native recorded a hit in four out of the five games including a 2-for-2 effort with a double against the first-ranked Seminoles. She also had two homers on the weekend, including one in Elon’s 8-2 win versus Samford on Saturday, where she drove in two RBI.

Goldwait becomes the second Phoenix player to receive CAA Rookie of the Week accolades this season. Allie Eith was honored earlier this year on Feb. 12.

The Phoenix returns to the softball diamond tomorrow, Feb. 27, for its midweek matchup at North Carolina. That game is scheduled for a 4 p.m. first pitch.