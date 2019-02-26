Former Western Guilford Hornet(Jerry Bailey) watches his team win Basketball Buzzer-Beater with a big bank backboard bucket back on Saturday

Bailey Believes Big Basketball Buzzer-Beater Backboard Bank Bucket Back on Saturday was a Beauty

MONEY!!!!!

Former Western Guilford High School Hornet wrestler of all things and now a long-accomplished high school basketball coach, Jerry Bailey, saw his Alamance Christian School Warriors win a boys State Championship this past Saturday afternoon, on a bucket that beat the buzzer and it gave the Warriors everything they had been looking for/dreaming of, and more……

Here is how it all began do come down/go down from David Kehrli with the Burlington Times-News, so let’s go to Burlington to learn more about the big buzzer-beater basket and how the Alamance Christian Warriors become 2019 State Champions…………

WILSON — Someone forgot to close the bank on championship Saturday.

Micah LaTour decided he wanted to stop by for a quick transaction.

The junior guard banked a buzzer-beater off the backboard and secured the North Carolina Christian School Association Class 2-A state championship for the Alamance Christian School boys’ basketball team with a 48-46 victory against Berean Baptist Academy.

“Listen, I threw it up and I said a prayer right when I threw it up,” LaTour said.

The play was designed for LaTour, who finished with 22 points, coming out of a timeout with about three seconds remaining and the Warriors (25-2) in-bounding from midcourt.

“The ball went to the guy we wanted to off a screen. With three seconds we really wanted him just to spin and go to the basket, but he decided to do the fallaway off-the-backboard shot,” ACS coach Jerry Bailey said. “The play was called but we didn’t expect that particular shot out of him.”

Prior to the finish, Brian Thompson flushed a 3-pointer through the net at the Wilson Christian Academy gym to tie things for Berean Baptist at 46-46 with eight seconds remaining.

“It was obviously one of those shots where you know that they’re really good shooters. They throw it up — you know something’s going to happen. It’s either going to be a make or they’re crashing the boards,” LaTour said. “They ended up making it but we tried to not let it faze us.”

The focus quickly shifted to the next play and the belief there was enough time to end it in regulation.

“They hit that shot and we knew the worst that could happen was we’d go to overtime, but we really didn’t want to go to overtime because we had a lead and we were losing it, losing it, losing it,” Bailey said. “They’ve been real resilient all year. They’ve been in tough spots and they’ve always bounced back. They’re tough kids.”

*****Additional Info from GreensboroSports.com:

More on Jerry Bailey….Bailey is a 1975 graduate of Western Guilford High School, where he wrestled and played football…Outstanding wrestler in the 126 pound class for WGHS coach Bill Hollifield, Bailey went to wrestle in college at Liberty University….Bailey came out of LU in 1979 and he won a basketball State Championship in his first year as a coach, at Kerwin Christian, in Kernersville, back in 1980…So we are thinking Jerry Bailey wins it all his very first year, and then doesn’t win it all again, until 39 years later….Certainly a profound and interesting story….

Great job by Jerry Bailey and his Alamance Christian School Warriors and they finish their basketball season as State Champs, and with a record of (25-2) and the only two losses came to Fellowship Christian School, out of Durham, N.C.

(Bailey for his career with well over 500 career coaching victories.)