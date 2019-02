Bishop McGuinness 63, Mount Airy 53

Kernersville, NC

NCHSAA 1A State Playoffs

First Round

Bishop 20 13 19 11 63 Mount Airy 12 13 20 8 53

Bishop 63

Cam Caroway 25

Andrew Budzinski 20

Jake Ledbetter 10

Ty Cressman 6

Chris DeAngelis 2

Mount Airy 53

Alex Hall 13

Holden Poindexter 11

Greg Greene 10

Dre Dobson 7

Jaylen Salter 5

Brooks Sizemore 3

Jordan Newsome 2

Heading Hill 2

Bishop 19-8

Mount Airy 8-18

The Villains of Bishop McGuinness faced Mount Airy Bears in the first round of NCHSAA 1A Playoffs for the third time in the last four years. This time it was on the Villains home floor. Bishop ultimately comes away with the victory over the Bears behind Cam Caroway’s 25 points and Andrew Budzinski’s double double (20 points 15 rebounds). The Villains await their next round matchup for Thursday night.

Courtesy of Kaleb Money

Bishop McGuinness High School

Varsity Boy’s Basketball Assistant Coach