High Point Women’s Golf Finishes 10th at Kiawah Island Spring Classic

• HPU finished 10th with the second-best 54-hole team score in program history

• Freshman Sarah Kahn was named to the all-tournament team

• Kahn finished with tied-for fourth-best 54-hole score in school history

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — The High Point University women’s golf team finished 10th at the Kiawah Island Spring Classic Tuesday (Feb. 26) on Kiawah Island, S.C.

The Panthers, who finished outside the top 20 in this event the last two years, placed 10th with a final round score of 7-over 295 at Osprey Point Golf Club (Par 72 – 5,964 yards) for a 54-hole score of 888, which is the second-best score in program history behind 883, set at the 2017 Big South Championships.

“We played 16 holes of great golf today and posted three solid scores for three rounds in a row which is certainly something to be proud of,” HPU head coach Alexis Bennett said. “Our goal at the start of the week was a top-10 finish and in a field of nearly 50 teams, it’s a great accomplishment to have been able to achieve. Golf is not a game of perfection so there are certainly a few holes we’d love to have back, but this was a very respectable way to kick off the spring season.

Freshman Sarah Kahn finished with an even-par 72 to place in a tie for fifth overall at 2-under 214, tied for the fourth-best 54-hole score in program history. Kahn’s tournament is also only the fifth time in school history a Panther has finished under par in a 54-hole tournament. For her efforts, Kahn was named to the all-tournament team.

“Sarah kept it very steady today and was able to draw on some previous experience in terms of dealing with the pressure down the stretch,” Bennett said. “It’s exciting to see her settling in to the golf she’s capable of.”

Junior Tonrak Tasaso placed in a tie for 20th at 218 after shooting a 1-over 73 on the final day. Fellow junior Samantha Vodry was tied for 55th at 224 with a third-round 77.

Freshman Olivia John finished with a 238, while sophomore Vasy Montague was two behind at 240. Playing as an individual, sophomore Caitie Gehlhausen finished at 233 after shooting 4-over 76 in the final round.

Up next, the Panthers head out west to compete in the Jackrabbit Invitational at the Boulder Creek Golf Club in Boulder, Nev., on March 11-12.