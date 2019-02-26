High School Basketball Tonight Finals as Round One of the NCHSAA Playoffs get running:SG runs past Alexander Central with a balanced “Storm Front”/Others scores coming your way and get your Mad Marchness #’s in here!!!

Let’s everybody start getting those scores on here….We have been hustling and we have all but three of our the Guilford County scores up here for you brothers and sisters…We are just looking for the NG girls, the Ragsdale boys, and the HP Andrews girls…We need these three and we are set for Round One and on to Round Two…..Let’s get it…

Final from Southern Guilford High School, “Home of the Storm”

Round One of the NCHSAA Basketball Playoffs:

Southern Guilford boys 76, Alexander Central 41

SG(22-4)/AC(17-10)

End of 1st Q:SG 16, AC 11…Halftime:SG 34, AC 19…End of 3rd Q:SG 55, AC 30…Final:SG 76, AC 41…

The Southern Guilford Storm will play the Hickory-Asheboro winner on Thursday night at Hickory if Hickory won and at SG, if Asheboro came out the winner tonight…

SG Scoring for tonight:Jimmy Cooper 21 points with 5 three’s…Tyler Dearman with 17 points with 3 three’s…TJ McMaster with 14 points and two three’s…Julius Burch with 12 points…Adnan Aurangzeb with 6 points…Chris Tucker with 4 points…Roman Johnson with 2 points, and Myles Crisp with 1 points…All for the Southern Guilford Storm…

Alexander Central Cougars scoring tonight:

Jem Lowrance with 17 points for the Cougars…Dalton Stikeleather with 7 points…Dawson Elder had 3, Maddox Kerley had 3, Jaden Chapman had 3, Lucas Walker with 3, Jamison Benfield with 3 points, and Dawson Elder with 2 for the Cougars…..

Comments from SG Storm Coach Evan Fancourt on the way….

Coach Evan Fancourt said the reason Southern Guilford won was due to the pace of the game…”We kept up the defensive pressure and that dictated the ‘pace of the game” to our advantage”….

Expectations for the next round on Thursday…”We will see and feel a ‘sense of urgency’…In Round One there is such a quick turn-around from last week’s conference tournament, and you don’t have much time to dwell on the one game, you just play the Round One ball game and roll….For Thursday game, you start to feel some of the urgency of what this tournament is all about”…..

The Balance we see in your team these days…It used to be almost like a two-man game of Dearman and Burch…Now you have those two and McMaster and Cooper and everybody dealing out there…Coach Fancourt said, “The key is balance, get everybody involved and get each other baskets”……

Is the Southern Guilford court a regulation-size high school basketball court??? You make it look like it is Middle School court, the way your team plays defense out there…”We get up there quick on defense”…”We have to be active off of the ball, and force the opposition to make tough decisions”….”We are a very unselfish team and we work together to get up in those passing lanes quick on defense, work to get the steal and then finish on the offensive end, in transition”…

Coach Fancourt also told us the young man that suffered the concussion a few weeks back at Eastern Guilford, Brandon Ruffin, is back and full strength now for the SG Storm….Tom Palumbo, Guilford College Quakers head coach, and Ronnie Thomas, the Quakers top assistant, were the game tonight checking out the SG Storm…..

Halftime score:Eastern Guilford boys 36, Person County 32

EG boys now up 58-44 end of 3rd Q…..Now a final:EG 77, Person County 64

Last check Grimsley and HP Central boys all tied up at 51-all with 3:27 left in the game at HPC…

Grimlsey boys and High Point Central’s boys tied at 57, going into Overtime…

Grimsley boys win 69-64 over High Point Central in Overtime….

Finals:

Grimsley boys 69, High Point Central 64

Grimsley boys now (12-14) and on to Round Two of the NCHSAA Playoffs…

Southwest Guilford boys 87, Watauga 30

SWG boys now (27-0) and on to Round Two of the NCHSAA on Thursday night at home on “The Ranch”…

Eastern Guilford boys 77, Person County 64

EG now (19-9) and on to Round Two…

Ben L. Smith boys 59, Sun Valley 55

Smith boys now (14-12) and on to Round Two of the playoffs….

Dudley boys 63, Harnett Central 56

Dudley boys improve to (16-11) and move on to NCHSAA Round Two…

Dudley girls 41, Northwood 35

Dudley girls now (22-4) and on to Round Two on Thursday….

Southeast Guilford girls 57, Chapel Hill 29

SEG girls now (23-3) and on to Round Two…

High Point Central girls 50, Jack Britt 46 OT

HP Central girls now (19-7) and on to Round Two…

Havelock girls 61, Eastern Guilford 38

EG closes the season at (19-9)

Jacksonville girls 65, Northeast Guilford 53

NEG closes the season at (8-16)

Carson girls 63, Southern Guilford girls 46

SG girls season ends at (10-14)

Southern Lee boys 57, Northern Guilford 39

Northern Guilford boys close the season at (11-15)

Erwin girls 57, Southwest Guilford 32

SWG finishes the season at (11-17)….

Bishop McGuinness boys 63, Mount Airy 53

Bishop boys (19-8) and on to Round Two…

Bishop McGuinness girls 53, North Moore 27

Bishop girls also now (19-8) and they move on to Round Two…

Here are all of the games we are tracking tonight…

Tonight’s Home games in Guilford County…..

#22 North Pitt girls (17-10) at #11 High Point Andrews (19-6) 7pm

Here are the Road Warriors for tonight in Guilford County…..

#17 Ragsdale boys (13-10) at #16 Mallard Creek (12-14) 7:30

#21 Northern Guilford girls (20-7) at #12 North Gaston (21-5) 6:30pm