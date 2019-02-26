High School Basketball Tonight in and around Guilford County with Round One of the NCHSAA Playoffs:The “Mad Marchness” begins in February

Let’s start with the Guilford County home teams for tonight……

We have 7 teams at home and 10 teams on the road and the only school with both teams playing at home tonight, is High Point Central….Page and Western Guilford, the only teams without reps in this year’s playoffs…..

Start times should be for the single games at 7pm, but most of the times are going in all different directions…Some are at 6, 6:30, 7 and 7:30pm…Don’t know why they didn’t all just agree to with the 7pm single game start time and the for the Doubleheaders, stick to the standard of 6 girls and 7:30 for the boys, but obviously that is not the case, so be sure to check your start times carefully…We had to do some looking around to get most of these starts times and we hope we have them correct..In the case of the doubleheader at home, at HP Central, girls at 6/boys at 7:30….

With the #1 seed and the perfect (26-0) record going into the playoffs, you would think the Southwest Guilford Cowboys have the best chance to win a state title, when you look at our teams from Guilford County, but they do have Cox Mill waiting somewhere up the road, not down the road, but up the road in Hickory this year…The Southeast Guilford girls are a #2 seed and they might have the second best chance in Guilford County of getting to the finals…The Northwest Guilford girls have been to the final game three straight seasons and they have two titles, but to get a third, will they need to activate center Liz Kitley from the IR??? Not sure how that one will turn out….

The Northern Guilford girls to the state title game three years in a-row and now they face a much tougher road to get back there this year, but hey, they have sure come a long way already…The Ragsdale girls could be one of those teams that hits the up-and-coming stride and they have put together a fine (22-3) record up to this point….Can the Tigers with that pressure defense be one of those teams we see playing on Saturday for the next three weekends???

The NWG boys have had some ups and downs and that is nothing a few up-downs on a hardwood floor can’t cure, but will they make a deep playoff run??? After these teams I have just mentioned, I am not sure who the others will be that may well step and make “Mad Marchness” history, but we are all waiting to see, who the next Big Team might be, from GC/Guilford County….

But the “Mad Marchness” has arrived here in February, and it is time for the teams we have listed here to get to work…And they are not looking around to see if we are ready, they are READY and they are all saying, “Let’s Go Get It”…….

Tonight’s Home games in Guilford County…..

#23 Grimsley boys (11-14) at #10 High Point Central (16-10) 7:30pm

#32 Watauga boys (13-12) at #1 Southwest Guilford (26-0) 6:30pm

#24 Alexander Central boys (17-9) at #9 Southern Guilford (21-4) 6pm

#31 Chapel Hill girls (11-14) at #2 Southeast Guilford (22-3) 6pm

#28 Northwood girls (14-12) at #5 Dudley (21-4) 6pm

#20 Jack Britt girls (16-9) at #13 High Point Central (18-7) 6pm

#22 North Pitt girls (17-10) at #11 High Point Andrews (19-6) 7pm

Here are the Road Warriors for tonight in Guilford County…..

#28 Northern Guilford boys (11-14) at #5 Southern Lee (23-3) 7pm

#20 Eastern Guilford boys (18-9) at #13 Person (16-10) 7:30pm

#18 Dudley boys (15-11) at #15 Harnett Central (13-11) 6pm

#19 Ben L. Smith boys (13-12) at #14 Sun Valley (15-9) 7pm

#17 Ragsdale boys (13-10) at #16 Mallard Creek (12-14) 7:30

#20 Eastern Guilford girls (19-8) at #13 Havelock (18-5) 6pm

#30 Northeast Guilford girls (8-15) at #3 Jacksonville (19-4) 6pm

#32 Southwest Guilford girls (10-17) at #1 Erwin (26-1) 6:30pm

#21 Northern Guilford girls (20-7) at #12 North Gaston (21-5) 6:30pm

#30 Southern Guilford girls (10-13) at #3 Carson (24-2) 6pm

Northwest Guilford boys (18-7), BYE

Northwest Guilford girls (20-5), BYE

Ragsdale girls (22-3), BYE

And our good friends over at Bishop McGuinness, in Kernersville:

#19 North Moore girls (14-1) at Bishop McGuinness (18-8) 6pm

#24 Mount Airy boys (7-15) at #9 Bishop McGuinness (18-8) 7:30pm