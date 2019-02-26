HPU MBB Hosts Radford for Senior Day Wednesday

High Point vs. Radford

WHEN: Wednesday, February 27 | 7 p.m.

WHERE: High Point, N.C. | Millis Center

SERIES RECORD: 47th meeting, Radford leads, 25-21

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The High Point University men’s basketball team (15-13, 8-6 Big South) concludes its home regular season slate Wednesday (Feb. 27) when it takes on Radford. Tip-off at the Millis Center is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

PAW PRINTS

• Before the game, High Point’s four seniors, Sam Berlin, Dexter Gooding, Ricky Madison and Jordan Whitehead, will be honored in a brief ceremony.

• Berlin has played in 36 games for the Panthers after transferring from St. Thomas Aquinas. He is a three-time Millis Scholar-Athlete, a two-time Big South Presidents Honor Roll member and named to the 2018 NABC Honors Court.

• Gooding has played in 48 games for the Purple & White and has been a valuable asset in practice. He is also a three-time Millis Scholar-Athlete, a two-time Big South Presidents Honor Roll member and named to the 2018 NABC Honors Court.

• Madison will play in his 115th game on Wednesday and has 697 point and 606 rebounds to his name. He has set career highs in points (8.1) and rebounds (8.5) this season. He has six double-doubles in 2018-19, including a career-high 23 points with 12 rebounds last Saturday against Gardner-Webb.

• Whitehead came to HPU as a student and walked on the basketball team in his second year on campus. After working diligently for two seasons, he made 24 starts in 2017-18 and earned a scholarship for his redshirt-senior season. Whitehead has career highs this season with 7.3 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.

• This will be the 47th meeting between the two programs, with Radford leading, 25-21. Four out of the last six games have gone to overtime, including the first game, a 69-66 Radford win on Feb. 9 in Radford, Va.

• Last time out, the Panthers pulled out an 87-79 win over Gardner-Webb on Feb. 23 at the Millis Center. Madison had a career-high 23 points with 12 rebounds as the Panthers had their highest scoring tally in conference play this season.

• Whitehead also contributed a career-high with 15 points to go along with seven rebounds and five assists against the Runnin’ Bulldogs.

• Off the bench, Gooding and Wright each had three 3-pointers, while junior Jahaad Proctor added four as HPU had its most 3-pointers made this season with 13.

• This will be the second time Tubby Smith has faced Radford in his head coaching career, with the first meeting earlier this season.

HISTORY vs. RADFORD

HISTORY vs. OPPONENTS FROM VIRGINIA

High Point has complied a 84-81 (.509) record all-time against Division I programs hailing from the Old Dominion State. HPU’s most common opponents are Radford (21-25), Liberty (17-24) and Longwood (24-10). High Point is 64-59 (.520) against Big South opponents from Virginia and 20-22 (.476) against the rest of the state’s Division I teams. HPU is 2-5 against teams from Virginia this season, having defeated Hampton twice, but falling against William & Mary, Richmond, Longwood (twice) and Radford.

TUBBY SMITH vs. RADFORD

A LOOK AT THE HIGHLANDERS

Radford comes in with a 19-9 overall record and sits in first place in the Big South with an 11-3 conference mark after falling, 74-71, to Hampton on Saturday (Feb. 27) in Radford, Va. Carlik Jones leads Radford with 16.1 points per game and 6.1 assists per contest, while Ed Polite Jr. is leading the league with 10.0 rebounds per game.

NEXT UP

The Panthers conclude the regular season on the road at UNC Asheville on Saturday (March 2). Tip-off from Kimmel Arena is set for 4:30 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+.