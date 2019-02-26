Phenom Hoops Report announces NCISAA All-State Boys Basketball Teams:Inge, McCorkle and Hayes from Greensboro Day right there at the top
Here are the three locals, from the Greensboro Day School Bengals, that made the Phenom Hoops Report’s NCISAA 4-A Boys All-State Basketball Team and congrats to these young men…..
Austin Inge Greensboro Day School
Carson McCorkle Greensboro Day School
Cam Hayes Greensboro Day School
See all of these All-State teams from the Phenom Hoops Report, when you CLICK HERE….
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.