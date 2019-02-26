Phenom Hoops Report announces NCISAA All-State Boys Basketball Teams:Inge, McCorkle and Hayes from Greensboro Day right there at the top

Here are the three locals, from the Greensboro Day School Bengals, that made the Phenom Hoops Report’s NCISAA 4-A Boys All-State Basketball Team and congrats to these young men…..

Austin Inge Greensboro Day School

Carson McCorkle Greensboro Day School

Cam Hayes Greensboro Day School

See all of these All-State teams from the Phenom Hoops Report, when you CLICK HERE….