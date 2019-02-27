11 ECU Edges the Elon Baseball Phoenix 5-3 Wednesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Meeting for the first game of a home-and-home series this season, #11 East Carolina scored four runs in the first two innings as Elon University baseball dropped a close 5-3 game Wednesday, Feb. 27 at Clark-LeClair Stadium. With the loss, the Phoenix falls to 5-3 on the season.

Jared Wetherbee (0-2) struck out four batters in 6.0 complete innings. The sophomore allowed five runs, four of them earned, on six hits and a walk. Kyle Greenler had three punch outs in 1.2 innings of relief, and Ty Adcock struck out the only batter he faced.

Adcock went 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs, and an RBI to lead Elon (5-3) at the plate. Matt Oldham batted 2-for-3, walked, and scored a run. Joe Satterfield, Tyler Stanley, and Tyler Cranston all hit 1-for-3 with a walk. Cranston drove in a pair on a double.

How It Happened: The Pirates jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead in the bottom half of the first. After a leadoff bunt and a walk put two runners on, a single and a throwing error brought in the first score. A single to left then made it 2-0 and a sacrifice bunt plated the third run. Elon responded with two runs on three hits in its next go-round. Adcock found a hole through the left side and Oldham legged out a hit to third. Cranston then came through in the clutch as the freshman doubled down the left-field line.

ECU added to its total with another run in the bottom half of the second. After a one-out double, the Pirate baserunner proceeded to steal third. Wetherbee was able to get the next batter swinging, but the runner at third caught Elon’s defense off guard as he stole home.

Elon had an opportunity to get a run back as Stanley started off the top of the fifth with a walk and slid under the tag for a stolen base. The Shallotte, N.C. native tagged up on a fly out to right and Satterfield then walked to put runner on the corners for Cam Devanney. The redshirt-junior put the ball in play, but the Pirate defense secured the third out to keep the game at 4-2.

The home team brought in another run with a one-run shot to right to lead off the bottom of the sixth, but Adcock would hit one of his own to left in the top of the eighth as Elon stayed within striking distance, 5-3. The Pirates looked to do more damage with a leadoff double to right center in the eighth, but Elon was able to retire the next three batters. Unfortunately, the maroon and gold couldn’t get anything going in the ninth as ECU held on for the 5-3 final.

Notes: After giving up the early runs, Wetherbee settled down to retire 10 of the next 11 batters…Stanley tied his career record for steals in a game with two on the day…Adock’s homer was his second on the year. He hit a two-run shot against Lafayette on Feb. 16…Greenler recorded three strikeouts, marking a season high for the freshman. He had two strikeouts in both of his other appearances this season.

On Deck: The Phoenix returns home this weekend to host Wagner for a three-game series at Latham Park. The two teams will play a 4 p.m. game on Friday, at 3 p.m. on Saturday, and a 1 p.m. series finale on Sunday.