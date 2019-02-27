CAA Names Elon’s Daniels Men’s Golfer of the Week

RICHMOND, Va. – Elon University men’s golfer Dawson Daniels has been named the CAA’s Men’s Golfer of the Week, announced Wednesday afternoon by the league office.

With the Phoenix having a strong first outing of the spring season at the Loyola (Md.) Intercollegiate in Goodyear, Ariz. last weekend, Daniels led the way for the maroon and gold at the Palm Valley Golf Club. Tied for 18th at one-over through the first two rounds, the Greensboro, N.C. native carded a four-under par 68 on the final day of competition to finish tied for seventh (213). The effort helped Elon finish second in the team standings with a combined five-under par 859.

The effort marked a career-best finish for Daniels. He tied for 24th with a plus-six 222 at Davidson’s River Run Collegiate (Sept. 24-25) and finished tied for 80th with a 13-over 226 at the Fourth Annual Phoenix Invitational (Oct. 15-16).

Wednesday’s accolade is the second weekly honor of the 2018-19 year for Elon. William Harwood received the distinction on Oct. 17 after winning the Phoenix Invitational with a 10-under 203 for the tournament.

Next up for Daniels and the Phoenix is the University of South Florida Invitational on March 11-12 at the Tampa Palms Golf and Country Club.