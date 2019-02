FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – Matthias Carer went 4-for-5, tripled, scored twice and drive in two runners as Methodist University defeated Guilford College, 17-4, on Wednesday.

The Quakers (5-4) saw the end of its five-game winning streak. The Monarchs improved to 7-2.

MU chased GC starter Ty Walser (1-1) in the third inning. He gave up seven runs (five earned) and eight hits. He struck out four and walked one hitter. Four other pitchers took the mound for Guilford, highlighted by a perfect eighth inning thrown by Joey Hegeman.

Tyler Brown (2-0) was credited with the win. He tossed the first three frames for the home club and allowed one unearned run.

Methodist broke the game open with six runs in the third inning. Jacob Austin’s two-run homer and Matthew Long’s double that plated two runs highlighted the MU scoring.

Trailing 9-1 in the fifth frame, the visitors scored two runs in the inning. Ryan Hill’s single through the right side to bring home Dylan Tuttle and Caleb, who both walked beforehand.

Alex Kachler knocked a grand slam homer for Methodist in the bottom of the fifth inning, which gave MU a 13-3 lead.

Hill went 3-for-4 with his two RBI to lead GC hitters. Tuttle was 2-for-3 with a double and one RBI. Hayes Henderson went 2-for-4 with a double after getting the start at shortstop for Guilford.

Clay Richardson hit 3-of-5 with a double, three runs and drove in two for the Monarchs.

The Quakers host Southern Virginia on Saturday (3/2). The doubleheader begins at 12 p.m.