Elon-UNC Wednesday’s Softball Game Postponed
ELON, N.C. – Due to inclement weather, today’s Elon University softball game at North Carolina has been postponed. The Phoenix and the Tar Heels were originally scheduled to play at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 27. A makeup date for today’s game has yet to be determined.
The Phoenix will focus its attention towards its home tournament, the Elon Softball Phoenix Invitational, this weekend, March 1-3, with Lafayette, Oakland and La Salle all coming to Hunt Softball Park.
