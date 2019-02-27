Elon’s Sarrasague Garners CAA Men’s Tennis Player of the Week Honor

RICHMOND, Va. – Elon University men’s tennis senior Felipe Sarrasague has been named the CAA Player of the Week for the second time this season on Wednesday, Feb. 27, after his win over an a ranked singled player by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) helped the Phoenix defeat Liberty 5-2 on Tuesday at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center.

Sarrasague, the reigning 2018 CAA Men’s Tennis Player of the Year, earned his fifth-career conference weekly honor after his win over No. 99-ranked Nicaise Muamba of the Flames at the No. 1 singles position gave the Phoenix a 3-2 lead in Elon’s 5-2 win over Liberty on Tuesday. His victory over Muamba set up Taylor Foote to clinch the victory on court six.

The Buenos Aires, Argentina, native’s 6-1, 6-3 victory over Muamba extended his singles win streak to six matches. Sarrasague now boasts a 6-1 mark this season and hasn’t lost since Jan. 12 during Elon’s narrow 4-3 loss at Duke.

As a team, Elon improved its record to 7-2 this season with the victory over Liberty and remains unbeaten at home with a 4-0 mark at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center.

The Phoenix returns to action this weekend on Saturday-Sunday, March 2-3, with a trip to Richmond, Va. for two matches. Elon faces Richmond on Saturday, followed by VCU on Sunday. Both matches are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.