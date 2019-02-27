Joe Sirera, Spencer Turkin, Jeff Mills, Ed Hardin, Brant Wilkerson-New, and Khadejeh Nikouyeh win National Honors for the News and Record

The News & Record has earned nine awards in the Associated Press Sports Editors national contest that honors work produced in 2018.

Each of the Sports team’s five reporters won or shared at least one individual award. And the Sports section earned top-10 designations in the daily and the Sunday section categories.

Staff writers Joe Sirera and Spencer Turkin earned a top-10 honor in the investigative category for reporting about the safety ratings of football helmets worn by high school players in Guilford and Rockingham counties. In this category, the News & Record competed against media companies of all sizes, winning alongside journalists from the Boston Globe, ESPN.com and USA Today.

News & Record journalists also picked up six other individual awards in its circulation division during judging this week in Orlando, Fla.:

Brant Wilkerson-New earned top-10 honors in three writing categories: Breaking news, explanatory story and game story.

Ed Hardin, who was recently selected as North Carolina sports writer of the year by another national organization, and Jeff Mills took top-10 placements in the columns category.

Photographer Khadejeh Nikouyeh earned a top-five honor for best feature photo.

