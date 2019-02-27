Round Two of the NCHSAA Basektball Playoffs Continue on Thursday for our Guilford County teams:The “Mad Marchness” really kicks in then

Here is how the Thursday Night lineup looks…..

BOYS

4-A

#12 Myers Park boys(20-8) at #5 Northwest Guilford(18-7)

#23 Grimsley boys(12-14) at #7 Ardrey Kell21-5)

3-A

#17 WS Parkland(16-10) at #1 Southwest Guilford(27-0)

#9 Southern Guilford(22-4) boys at #8 Hickory(23-4)

#19 Smith boys(14-12) at #3 Morganton Freedom(26-2)

#20 Eastern Guilford(19-9) boys at #4 Burlington Williams(23-3)

#18 Dudley boys(16-11) at #2 Northern Nash(25-1)

1-A

#9 Bishop McGuinness boys(19-8) at #8 Mitchell County(12-14)

GIRLS

4-A

#9 Mallard Creek girls(22-5)at #8 Ragsdale(22-3)

#14 North Mecklenburg(18-9) at #3 Northwest Guilford(20-5)

#13 High Point Central girls(19-7) at #4 Matthews Butler(26-2)

3-A

#18 Eastern Alamance girls(17-10) at #2 Southeast Guilford(23-3)

#12 Terry Sanford(Fayetteville) girls(21-5) at #5 Dudley(22-4)

2-A

#11 High Point Andrews(20-6) at #6 East Bladen(27-1)

1-A

#14 Bishop McGuinness girls(19-8) at #3 Washington County(17-3)