Some High School Tonight Baseball Scores for you:WG takes two from Mount Tabor/East Forsyth tops Southwest Guilford, 14-6/Grimsley over EG, 5-4, in 8 Innings

Western Guilford 13, Mount Tabor 2

WG Complete-Game victory for future Guilford College Quaker, Clay Dilday, and towering Home Run for WG’s Trevor Glisson….

Western Guilford JV 12, Mount Tabor 1

Complete-Game victory for WG’s Nathan Terry

East Forsyth Eagles Claims Lead in Fifth Inning to Defeat Southwest Guilford

Final

East Forsyth Eagles 14,Southwest Guilford (High Point, NC) 6

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E ESTF 0 0 0 4 7 1 2 14 9 1 STHW 3 0 2 0 1 0 0 6 10 0

Shafer with 3 hits(3 RBI) for SWG…Hutchens and Hodges(4 RBI) with 2 hits each for EF…..Robinson, Mays and Evans with 3 BB’s each for EF, that is 9 BB’s alone from those 3….Robinson, Mays and Hodges with 4 Quality at Bats each for East Forsyth……

Shafer with 3 1/3 innings for SWG with 6 K’s and 10 first-pitch strikes….Evans threw three innings for East….

Grimsley 5, Eastern Guilford 4…8 Innings

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 R H E Grimsley 0 0 1 1 0 0 2 1 5 - - Eastern Guilford 1 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 4 - -