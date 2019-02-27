Youth Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas High School Football Combines:Grimsley High School hosting Combine on March 30

Youth Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas High School Football Combines
Select from the following North Carolina locations:

Whiteville Central Middle March 9
Whiteville, North Carolina

Mallard Creek High School March 10
Charlotte, N.C.

Northeastern High School March 16
Elizabeth City, N.C.

Grimsley High School March 30
Greensboro, N.C.

Hunter Huss High School April 6
Gastonia, N.C.

R.J. Reynolds High School April 7
Winston-Salem, N.C.

Central Cabarrus High School April 13
Concord, N.C.

Olympic High School April 28
Charlotte, N.C.

Pinecrest High School April 28
Southern Pines, N.C.

Asheville High School May 4
Asheville, N.C.

