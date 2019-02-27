Youth Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas High School Football Combines:Grimsley High School hosting Combine on March 30
Youth Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas High School Football Combines
Select from the following North Carolina locations:
Whiteville Central Middle March 9
Whiteville, North Carolina
Mallard Creek High School March 10
Charlotte, N.C.
Northeastern High School March 16
Elizabeth City, N.C.
Grimsley High School March 30
Greensboro, N.C.
Hunter Huss High School April 6
Gastonia, N.C.
R.J. Reynolds High School April 7
Winston-Salem, N.C.
Central Cabarrus High School April 13
Concord, N.C.
Olympic High School April 28
Charlotte, N.C.
Pinecrest High School April 28
Southern Pines, N.C.
Asheville High School May 4
Asheville, N.C.
