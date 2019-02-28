Carolina Acceleration High School Baseball Today(2/28/19) going on in and around Guilford County:Several teams have hit the ground running

Go to CarolinaAcceleration.com to learn more about what is we are doing here with these teams…

Here is the Thursday lineup and a bunch more teams will be opening up on Friday/Tomorrow…An interesting game I spotted is Western Guilford at Grimsley, set for Saturday afternoon at 3:30pm…Hornets at Whirlies this Saturday afternoon….

Southern Guilford at Northeast Guilford JV and Varsity Doubleheader 4:30pm….SG coached by Adam Gunn and NEG led by Brad White and some onlookers say, “Northeast Guilford had the best-kept baseball field, in Guilford County”….The ‘Speed Gunn’ will be in full use today, at NEG….

Ragsdale at Eastern Guilford 5pm…Ragsdale coached by Donnie Maness and Eastern led by Jay White….EG (0-1) having fell to Grimsley, 5-4, in 8 Innings on Wednesday/yesterday….

Northwest Guilford at Randleman 5pm…NWG led by Sonny Gann and the Randleman Tigers coached by former Southern Guilford and ECU catcher, Jake Smith…Very good early season game to see how strong these two powerhouses might be this year…Both clubs usually don’t have down years, they are usually just reloading for the next big pitch…

Grimsley at WS Reagan 7pm…Grimsley(1-0) after yesterday’s Opening Day win over Eastern Guilford….Grimsley led this year by Jason Simmons and the Reagan Raiders led by coach Gary Nail….Grimsley had this kid, C.J. Neese, that has committed to N.C. State and he is one of the top arms/pitchers around and the Whirlies also have a kid, that has been around 4 years and he is also very strong, and that is Gus Hughes….Ryan Douglas, at Southeast Guilford is another arm to be watching and don’t forget the kid Jake Knapp, over at Page, he is also one of those pitchers that everyone seems to be watching…

Wheatmore at High Point Central 5pm…Central led these days by Andy Harper and Wheatmore looks to Jon Spell for their leadership/coaching…

Calvary Christian Academy at High Point Christian Academy 4pm…HPCA Cougars led by their former Virginia Tech product coach Corey Gesell….