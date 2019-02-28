Davidson Storms Back to Edge Elon WLAX 11-10

DAVIDSON, N.C. – Elon University women’s lacrosse couldn’t hold off a Davidson comeback bid on Wednesday night, Feb. 27, in an 11-10 loss to the Wildcats.

FINAL STATS

THE RUNDOWN

Elon (2-3) raced out to a quick 2-0 lead in the opening four minutes with Cami Lynch tallying both Phoenix goals, the second coming on a free position attempt. After Davidson (4-0) battled back with a 3-1 run to lead 4-3 with 14:31 to go in the first half, Mae McGlynn scored with 7:25 to go before halftime to open a quick 6-1 run to close the half and give Elon a 9-5 lead at halftime. During the run, McGlynn scored three times with Lynch tallying her third of the day.

Out of the break, McGlynn tallied her fourth goal of the night to double Davidson at 10-5 with 25:56 to play. But from there, Davidson scored six unanswered goals with the game-winning goal scored by Sam Rippley with 11:16 to go.

HIGLIGHTS

McGlynn’s four goals led the way for the Phoenix on the night. After Lynch’s hat trick, Kaley Thompson also scored twice on three shots while also picking up three draw controls. Gillian Curran matched Thompson’s three draw controls to go with two assists and Erin Morsheimer picked up a team-best two ground balls.

Davidson was led by three goals apiece from Sophia Sgroi and Sarah Kopp with five different players recording one assist. Kopp also picked up a game-high five draw controls and Lindsay Rufolo led the team with two ground balls and a caused turnover. In goal, Delaney Guhman made nine saves.

NOTES

-Paulina DiFatta made 13 saves on the day, giving her four double-digit save outings in five games with the Phoenix.

-The loss to Davidson snaps Elon’s three-game winning streak against the Wildcats going back to the 2015 season.

UP NEXT

Elon will return home next time out to start a three-game homestand on Sunday, March 3, against No. 15 Duke. Opening draw is set for 1 p.m. The upcoming homestand will also feature visits from nationally-ranked foes Florida on March 7 at 5 p.m. and North Carolina on March 12 at 6 p.m. All three games will air live on Phoenix All-Access and are free to attend.