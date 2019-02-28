Elon Baseball Phoenix Hosts Wagner for Weekend Series

ELON, N.C. – After a close road loss Wednesday at #11 East Carolina, the Elon University baseball program returns home to host Wagner for a three-game series this Friday through Sunday, March 1-3 at Latham Park.

Tickets can be purchased at elonphoenix.com or by calling 336-278-6750.

PITCHING MATCHUPS

Elon Wagner Jr. RH Kyle Brnovich (1-0, 2.61) Sr. LH Neil Abbatiello (0-1, 4.00) Jr. RH George Kirby (2-0, 0.66) Sr. RH Eric Ligda (0-2, 9.00) R-Jr. RH Mason Daniels (1-0, 2.61) Jr. RH Nick Zuppe (0-1, 4.15)

THE SERIES

The Phoenix (5-3) hosted the Seahawks (0-6) for a three-game series back on Feb. 21-23 during the 2014 season, marking the only meetings between the two sides. Elon swept the series with scores of 14-2, 11-1, and 7-3 respectively. Eight of nine Phoenix starters recorded at least a hit in the opener, with the win marking the 500th for the maroon and gold as a Division I program. Elon built an early 3-0 lead before plating nine runs on as many hits in the fourth.

Game two saw Lucas Bakker make his first career start, fanning nine Seahawk batters through seven innings. Three Elon pitchers combined for 11 strikeouts while issuing just one walk on the afternoon. The visitors struck first with a run in the top of the first, but Elon took over with three runs in the bottom half of the frame. The home team then added four runs in the fourth and another four in the seventh. Casey Jones finished 3-for-5 at the plate with a double, three RBIs, and a stolen base.

In the series finale, Jake Stalzer pitched seven shutout innings and allowed just three hits and with three walks and three punch outs. Sebastian Gomez batted 1-for-4 and drove in two runs while Quinn Bower, Casey Jones, Chris King, and Andy Moore all hit 2-for-4. After opening the score with a run in the second, the Phoenix added three more in the fourth. Both clubs posted three runs in the eighth for the final tally.

ABOUT WAGNER

The Green and White is in search of its first win on the season after losing two series at San Diego and at East Tennessee State. The Seahawks had a Feb. 26 game at Rutgers postponed due to expected wind chills in the 20s. A make-up date with the Scarlet Knights has been set for April 3.

Through 18 at bats, Will Johnson is leading Wagner with a .389 average. The senior has scored twice with seven hits, a double, and four walks. Mike Ruggiero follows with a .294 clip, while Joe Silverstrone is hitting .292 with two of the team’s there home runs. On the mound, senior left-hander Neil Abbatiello is 0-1 with a 4.00 ERA and five strikeouts across 9.0 innings. Junior righty Nick Zuppe owns an 0-1 record and a 4.15 ERA, while senior right-hander Eric Ligda is 0-2 and has a 9.00 ERA.

BACK-TO-BACK CAA HONORS

George Kirby was named the CAA Pitcher of the Week for the second time in as many weeks earlier in the day. The Rye, N.Y. native picked up his second win as many appearances last Sunday, Feb. 24 in a neutral-site game versus Quinnipiac. Playing in Wake Forest’s David F. Couch Ballpark, the Rye, N.Y. native pitched allowed just one run on six hits through 7.0 complete innings. Against 26 batters, he did not give up a walk and struck out 11 Bobcat batters. He also retired the side in order three times.

ADCOCK DOING IT ALL

Ty Adcock is making his presence known both out in the field and at the plate. The Oxford, N.C. native is batting .276 with a team-best two home runs, two doubles, 11 RBIs, five runs, and four bases on balls. Defensively, he owns a 1.000 fielding percentage with eight putouts and three assists in 11 chances. He’s also established himself as the closer for the Phoenix, picking up two saves in as many opportunities. He has a 0.00 ERA with two hits, a walk, and five punch outs in four appearances and 3.0 innings of relief.

Wednesday at ECU, he led Elon on offense as he went 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs, and an RBI. In the field, he gunned down an over-eager Pirate batter trying to stretch a single into a double. He also took the mound in the eighth, striking out the only batter he saw.

SPEEDY STANLEY

Tyler Stanley tied his career record for steals in a game with two against the Pirates. The junior from Shallotte, N.C. now has three on the season and 15 for his career.

ELON IN THE RANKINGS

Through games played on Feb. 27, the Phoenix ranks sixth in the nation in fielding percentage (.993) and ninth in hits allowed per nine innings (5.32). The team also leads the CAA in home runs (7), home runs per game (.88), sacrifice flies (5), shutouts (1), and WHIP (1.17). The maroon and gold is also second in the league with 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Adcock two long balls are tied for first in the CAA, while the Oxford, N.C. native is also atop the league standings with 11 RBIs and 1.38 RBIs per game. Kirby is fifth in the country with 21 total strikeouts.

UP NEXT

After this weekend, Elon plays a 4 p.m. game this Tuesday, March 5 at High Point.